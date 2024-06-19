피지 달러 to Swedish kronor exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 피지 달러 to Swedish kronor is currently 4.640 today, reflecting a 0.242% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 피지 달러 has remained relatively stable, with a 1.504% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 피지 달러 to Swedish kronor has fluctuated between a high of 4.704 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 4.572 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-06-2024, with a 0.664% increase in value.