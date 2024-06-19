피지 달러 솔로몬 제도 달러화로 환산 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 피지 달러 솔로몬 제도 달러화로 환산 is currently 3.670 today, reflecting a 0.308% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 피지 달러 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.139% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 피지 달러 솔로몬 제도 달러화로 환산 has fluctuated between a high of 3.730 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 3.638 on 17-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-06-2024, with a 1.253% increase in value.