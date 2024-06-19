피지 달러 세르비아 디나르 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 피지 달러 세르비아 디나르 is currently 48.432 today, reflecting a 0.252% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 피지 달러 has remained relatively stable, with a 1.169% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 피지 달러 세르비아 디나르 has fluctuated between a high of 48.753 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 47.864 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-06-2024, with a 0.658% increase in value.