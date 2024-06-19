방글라데시 타카 멕시코 페소로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 방글라데시 타카 멕시코 페소로 is currently 0.157 today, reflecting a 0.146% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 방글라데시 타카 has remained relatively stable, with a -2.430% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 방글라데시 타카 멕시코 페소로 has fluctuated between a high of 0.161 on 12-06-2024 and a low of 0.156 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 12-06-2024, with a -0.702% decrease in value.