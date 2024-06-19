방글라데시 타카 몽골 투그릭족에 속한다. exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 방글라데시 타카 몽골 투그릭족에 속한다. is currently 28.749 today, reflecting a -0.109% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 방글라데시 타카 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.036% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 방글라데시 타카 몽골 투그릭족에 속한다. has fluctuated between a high of 28.814 on 18-06-2024 and a low of 28.719 on 13-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-06-2024, with a -0.238% decrease in value.