방글라데시 타카 헝가리 포린트 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 방글라데시 타카 헝가리 포린트 is currently 3.133 today, reflecting a 0.082% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 방글라데시 타카 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.993% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 방글라데시 타카 헝가리 포린트 has fluctuated between a high of 3.180 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 3.101 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-06-2024, with a 0.449% increase in value.