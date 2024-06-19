방글라데시 타카 체코 코루나 공화국으로 귀환. exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 방글라데시 타카 체코 코루나 공화국으로 귀환. is currently 0.197 today, reflecting a 0.268% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 방글라데시 타카 has remained relatively stable, with a 1.718% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 방글라데시 타카 체코 코루나 공화국으로 귀환. has fluctuated between a high of 0.197 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 0.194 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-06-2024, with a -0.327% decrease in value.