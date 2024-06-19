방글라데시 타카 벨라루스 루블 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 방글라데시 타카 벨라루스 루블 is currently 0.028 today, reflecting a -0.085% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 방글라데시 타카 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.047% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 방글라데시 타카 벨라루스 루블 has fluctuated between a high of 0.028 on 16-06-2024 and a low of 0.028 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-06-2024, with a -0.235% decrease in value.