방글라데시 타카 to Bulgarian levs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 방글라데시 타카 to Bulgarian levs is currently 0.015 today, reflecting a -0.252% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 방글라데시 타카 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.670% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 방글라데시 타카 to Bulgarian levs has fluctuated between a high of 0.016 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 0.015 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-06-2024, with a 0.326% increase in value.