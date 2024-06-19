바베이도스 달러 우즈베키스탄 여행 (SOMS) exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 바베이도스 달러 우즈베키스탄 여행 (SOMS) is currently 6,316.600 today, reflecting a 0.052% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 바베이도스 달러 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.082% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 바베이도스 달러 우즈베키스탄 여행 (SOMS) has fluctuated between a high of 6,316.600 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 6,309.000 on 13-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-06-2024, with a -0.106% decrease in value.