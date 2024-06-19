바베이도스 달러 우간다 실링 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 바베이도스 달러 우간다 실링 is currently 1,869.140 today, reflecting a 0.483% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 바베이도스 달러 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.289% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 바베이도스 달러 우간다 실링 has fluctuated between a high of 1,874.590 on 12-06-2024 and a low of 1,849.730 on 18-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-06-2024, with a 0.484% increase in value.