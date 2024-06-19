바베이도스 달러 통가에서 빠이앙가까지 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 바베이도스 달러 통가에서 빠이앙가까지 is currently 1.154 today, reflecting a -0.323% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 바베이도스 달러 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.323% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 바베이도스 달러 통가에서 빠이앙가까지 has fluctuated between a high of 1.182 on 17-06-2024 and a low of 1.153 on 13-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 16-06-2024, with a 2.048% increase in value.