바베이도스 달러 수리남 달러 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 바베이도스 달러 수리남 달러 is currently 15.701 today, reflecting a -0.439% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 바베이도스 달러 has remained relatively stable, with a -1.533% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 바베이도스 달러 수리남 달러 has fluctuated between a high of 15.986 on 12-06-2024 and a low of 15.645 on 18-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-06-2024, with a -1.135% decrease in value.