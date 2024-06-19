바베이도스 달러 러시아 루블로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 바베이도스 달러 러시아 루블로 is currently 41.913 today, reflecting a -3.453% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 바베이도스 달러 has remained relatively stable, with a -6.163% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 바베이도스 달러 러시아 루블로 has fluctuated between a high of 45.621 on 13-06-2024 and a low of 41.429 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-06-2024, with a -2.864% decrease in value.