바베이도스 달러 세르비아 디나르 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 바베이도스 달러 세르비아 디나르 is currently 54.458 today, reflecting a -0.176% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 바베이도스 달러 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.746% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 바베이도스 달러 세르비아 디나르 has fluctuated between a high of 54.847 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 53.948 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-06-2024, with a 0.174% increase in value.