바베이도스 달러 폴란드에서 즐로티까지 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 바베이도스 달러 폴란드에서 즐로티까지 is currently 2.012 today, reflecting a -0.625% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 바베이도스 달러 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.765% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 바베이도스 달러 폴란드에서 즐로티까지 has fluctuated between a high of 2.050 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 1.996 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-06-2024, with a 0.420% increase in value.