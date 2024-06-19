바베이도스 달러 파키스탄 루피 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 바베이도스 달러 파키스탄 루피 is currently 139.425 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 바베이도스 달러 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.126% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 바베이도스 달러 파키스탄 루피 has fluctuated between a high of 139.425 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 139.228 on 16-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 16-06-2024, with a -0.141% decrease in value.