바베이도스 달러 to Papua New Guinean kinas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 바베이도스 달러 to Papua New Guinean kinas is currently 1.921 today, reflecting a 0.039% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 바베이도스 달러 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.077% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 바베이도스 달러 to Papua New Guinean kinas has fluctuated between a high of 1.921 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 1.919 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-06-2024, with a -0.057% decrease in value.