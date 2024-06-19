바베이도스 달러 몰디브 루피야스 (Rufiyaas) 로 이주. exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 바베이도스 달러 몰디브 루피야스 (Rufiyaas) 로 이주. is currently 7.607 today, reflecting a -0.008% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 바베이도스 달러 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.008% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 바베이도스 달러 몰디브 루피야스 (Rufiyaas) 로 이주. has fluctuated between a high of 7.710 on 12-06-2024 and a low of 7.607 on 18-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 12-06-2024, with a 1.353% increase in value.