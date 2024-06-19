바베이도스 달러 모리타니어: ouguiyas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 바베이도스 달러 모리타니어: ouguiyas is currently 19.611 today, reflecting a -0.228% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 바베이도스 달러 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.517% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 바베이도스 달러 모리타니어: ouguiyas has fluctuated between a high of 19.713 on 12-06-2024 and a low of 19.610 on 13-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 12-06-2024, with a -0.294% decrease in value.