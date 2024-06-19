바베이도스 달러 말라가시 아리아리 (Malagasy ariaries) exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 바베이도스 달러 말라가시 아리아리 (Malagasy ariaries) is currently 2,241.480 today, reflecting a 0.246% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 바베이도스 달러 has remained relatively stable, with a 1.130% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 바베이도스 달러 말라가시 아리아리 (Malagasy ariaries) has fluctuated between a high of 2,241.480 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 2,216.440 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 12-06-2024, with a 0.698% increase in value.