바베이도스 달러 코모로 프랑화 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 바베이도스 달러 코모로 프랑화 is currently 228.897 today, reflecting a -0.276% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 바베이도스 달러 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.156% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 바베이도스 달러 코모로 프랑화 has fluctuated between a high of 230.497 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 226.753 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 12-06-2024, with a -0.586% decrease in value.