바베이도스 달러 케냐 실링 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 바베이도스 달러 케냐 실링 is currently 64.138 today, reflecting a -0.175% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 바베이도스 달러 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.280% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 바베이도스 달러 케냐 실링 has fluctuated between a high of 64.610 on 17-06-2024 and a low of 64.125 on 13-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a -0.341% decrease in value.