바베이도스 달러 자메이카 달러로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 바베이도스 달러 자메이카 달러로 is currently 77.770 today, reflecting a -0.105% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 바베이도스 달러 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.013% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 바베이도스 달러 자메이카 달러로 has fluctuated between a high of 77.950 on 12-06-2024 and a low of 77.668 on 13-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-06-2024, with a -0.284% decrease in value.