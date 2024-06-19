바베이도스 달러 이스라엘 새 셰켈로 바꾸다. exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 바베이도스 달러 이스라엘 새 셰켈로 바꾸다. is currently 1.859 today, reflecting a -0.032% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 바베이도스 달러 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.296% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 바베이도스 달러 이스라엘 새 셰켈로 바꾸다. has fluctuated between a high of 1.871 on 17-06-2024 and a low of 1.834 on 16-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 16-06-2024, with a -1.396% decrease in value.