바베이도스 달러 인도네시아 루피아로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 바베이도스 달러 인도네시아 루피아로 is currently 8,182.500 today, reflecting a -0.213% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 바베이도스 달러 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.433% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 바베이도스 달러 인도네시아 루피아로 has fluctuated between a high of 8,200.000 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 8,135.000 on 13-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-06-2024, with a 0.538% increase in value.