바베이도스 달러 도미니카 페소로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 바베이도스 달러 도미니카 페소로 is currently 29.425 today, reflecting a -0.352% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 바베이도스 달러 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.474% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 바베이도스 달러 도미니카 페소로 has fluctuated between a high of 29.711 on 13-06-2024 and a low of 29.425 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-06-2024, with a -0.283% decrease in value.