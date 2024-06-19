바베이도스 달러 앙골라 콴자스 여행 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 바베이도스 달러 앙골라 콴자스 여행 is currently 431.591 today, reflecting a -0.244% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 바베이도스 달러 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.005% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 바베이도스 달러 앙골라 콴자스 여행 has fluctuated between a high of 433.659 on 13-06-2024 and a low of 430.517 on 17-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a -0.446% decrease in value.