아제르바이잔 마나트 엘살바도르 콜론으로 이동 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 아제르바이잔 마나트 엘살바도르 콜론으로 이동 is currently 5.149 today, reflecting a 0.053% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 아제르바이잔 마나트 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.059% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 아제르바이잔 마나트 엘살바도르 콜론으로 이동 has fluctuated between a high of 5.150 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 5.146 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a -0.053% decrease in value.