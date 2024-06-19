아제르바이잔 마나트 솔로몬 제도 달러화로 환산 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 아제르바이잔 마나트 솔로몬 제도 달러화로 환산 is currently 4.863 today, reflecting a -0.030% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 아제르바이잔 마나트 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.065% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 아제르바이잔 마나트 솔로몬 제도 달러화로 환산 has fluctuated between a high of 4.938 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 4.843 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-06-2024, with a 1.595% increase in value.