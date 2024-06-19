아제르바이잔 마나트 오마니 리알 (Omani rials) exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 아제르바이잔 마나트 오마니 리알 (Omani rials) is currently 0.227 today, reflecting a 0.053% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 아제르바이잔 마나트 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.054% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 아제르바이잔 마나트 오마니 리알 (Omani rials) has fluctuated between a high of 0.227 on 17-06-2024 and a low of 0.226 on 13-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a -0.053% decrease in value.