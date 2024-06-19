아제르바이잔 마나트 나이지리아 나이라 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 아제르바이잔 마나트 나이지리아 나이라 is currently 882.637 today, reflecting a 0.517% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 아제르바이잔 마나트 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.943% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 아제르바이잔 마나트 나이지리아 나이라 has fluctuated between a high of 896.008 on 12-06-2024 and a low of 872.025 on 17-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a 1.204% increase in value.