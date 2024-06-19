아제르바이잔 마나트 모리타니어: ouguiyas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 아제르바이잔 마나트 모리타니어: ouguiyas is currently 23.144 today, reflecting a 0.106% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 아제르바이잔 마나트 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.150% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 아제르바이잔 마나트 모리타니어: ouguiyas has fluctuated between a high of 23.205 on 12-06-2024 and a low of 23.084 on 13-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 12-06-2024, with a 0.379% increase in value.