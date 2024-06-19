아제르바이잔 마나트 중국 위안화 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 아제르바이잔 마나트 중국 위안화 is currently 4.271 today, reflecting a 0.067% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 아제르바이잔 마나트 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.106% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 아제르바이잔 마나트 중국 위안화 has fluctuated between a high of 4.271 on 17-06-2024 and a low of 4.260 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-06-2024, with a 0.129% increase in value.