아제르바이잔 마나트 브루나이 달러 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 아제르바이잔 마나트 브루나이 달러 is currently 0.795 today, reflecting a -0.191% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 아제르바이잔 마나트 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.059% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 아제르바이잔 마나트 브루나이 달러 has fluctuated between a high of 0.797 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 0.791 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 12-06-2024, with a -0.450% decrease in value.