아루바 플로린 바누아투 바투로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 아루바 플로린 바누아투 바투로 is currently 67.260 today, reflecting a -0.104% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 아루바 플로린 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.178% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 아루바 플로린 바누아투 바투로 has fluctuated between a high of 67.422 on 17-06-2024 and a low of 67.067 on 13-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a 0.521% increase in value.