아루바 플로린 베트남 동에 오신 것을 환영합니다. exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Aruban Florin to Vietnamese Dong is currently 14,219.300 today, reflecting a 0.003% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Aruban Florin has remained relatively stable, with a 0.040% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Aruban Florin to Vietnamese Dong has fluctuated between a high of 14,222.100 on 17-06-2024 and a low of 14,207.700 on 14-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-06-2024, with a -0.082% decrease in value.