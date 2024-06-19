아루바 플로린 시에라리온 레오네스 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 아루바 플로린 시에라리온 레오네스 is currently 12,573.000 today, reflecting a -0.122% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 아루바 플로린 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.010% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 아루바 플로린 시에라리온 레오네스 has fluctuated between a high of 12,736.600 on 13-06-2024 and a low of 12,573.000 on 18-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-06-2024, with a -0.653% decrease in value.