아루바 플로린 to Swedish kronor exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 아루바 플로린 to Swedish kronor is currently 5.834 today, reflecting a -0.494% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 아루바 플로린 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.265% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 아루바 플로린 to Swedish kronor has fluctuated between a high of 5.913 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 5.752 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 12-06-2024, with a -1.199% decrease in value.