아루바 플로린 사우디아라비아 리얄 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 아루바 플로린 사우디아라비아 리얄 is currently 2.096 today, reflecting a -0.005% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 아루바 플로린 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.026% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 아루바 플로린 사우디아라비아 리얄 has fluctuated between a high of 2.096 on 17-06-2024 and a low of 2.095 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-06-2024, with a 0.019% increase in value.