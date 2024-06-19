아루바 플로린 파키스탄 루피 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 아루바 플로린 파키스탄 루피 is currently 155.782 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 아루바 플로린 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.125% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 아루바 플로린 파키스탄 루피 has fluctuated between a high of 155.782 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 155.561 on 16-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 16-06-2024, with a -0.142% decrease in value.