아루바 플로린 to Papua New Guinean kinas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 아루바 플로린 to Papua New Guinean kinas is currently 2.145 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 아루바 플로린 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.038% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 아루바 플로린 to Papua New Guinean kinas has fluctuated between a high of 2.146 on 12-06-2024 and a low of 2.145 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-06-2024, with a -0.057% decrease in value.