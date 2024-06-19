아루바 플로린 마카오에서 파타카까지 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 아루바 플로린 마카오에서 파타카까지 is currently 4.492 today, reflecting a -0.017% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 아루바 플로린 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.049% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 아루바 플로린 마카오에서 파타카까지 has fluctuated between a high of 4.495 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 4.492 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-06-2024, with a -0.024% decrease in value.