아루바 플로린 일본 엔으로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 아루바 플로린 일본 엔으로 is currently 88.182 today, reflecting a -0.196% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 아루바 플로린 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.337% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 아루바 플로린 일본 엔으로 has fluctuated between a high of 88.355 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 87.028 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 12-06-2024, with a -0.753% decrease in value.