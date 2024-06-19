아루바 플로린 자메이카 달러로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 아루바 플로린 자메이카 달러로 is currently 86.894 today, reflecting a -0.105% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 아루바 플로린 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.013% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 아루바 플로린 자메이카 달러로 has fluctuated between a high of 87.095 on 12-06-2024 and a low of 86.779 on 13-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-06-2024, with a -0.284% decrease in value.