아루바 플로린 조지아 라리로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 아루바 플로린 조지아 라리로 is currently 1.573 today, reflecting a -1.487% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 아루바 플로린 has remained relatively stable, with a -1.827% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 아루바 플로린 조지아 라리로 has fluctuated between a high of 1.603 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 1.573 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-06-2024, with a -0.352% decrease in value.