아루바 플로린 도미니카 페소로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 아루바 플로린 도미니카 페소로 is currently 32.950 today, reflecting a -0.092% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 아루바 플로린 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.616% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 아루바 플로린 도미니카 페소로 has fluctuated between a high of 33.197 on 13-06-2024 and a low of 32.939 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 12-06-2024, with a -0.365% decrease in value.