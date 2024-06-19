아루바 플로린 아르헨티나 페소로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 아루바 플로린 아르헨티나 페소로 is currently 505.953 today, reflecting a 0.275% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 아루바 플로린 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.396% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 아루바 플로린 아르헨티나 페소로 has fluctuated between a high of 506.265 on 18-06-2024 and a low of 503.769 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a 0.313% increase in value.