아르헨티나 페소 잠비아 콰차로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 아르헨티나 페소 잠비아 콰차로 is currently 0.028 today, reflecting a -0.833% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 아르헨티나 페소 has remained relatively stable, with a -2.729% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 아르헨티나 페소 잠비아 콰차로 has fluctuated between a high of 0.029 on 12-06-2024 and a low of 0.028 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a -0.765% decrease in value.