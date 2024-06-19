아르헨티나 페소 사모아 탈라스 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 아르헨티나 페소 사모아 탈라스 is currently 0.003 today, reflecting a -0.125% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 아르헨티나 페소 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.517% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 아르헨티나 페소 사모아 탈라스 has fluctuated between a high of 0.003 on 13-06-2024 and a low of 0.003 on 18-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a 0.711% increase in value.